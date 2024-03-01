Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, Apr 26 (PTI) A gram rojgar sevak (GRS), whose monthly remuneration is Rs 8,500, was arrested in Odisha on Tuesday for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Officials of the anti-corruption vigilance department had carried out raids at several places belonging to Babuli Charan Padhihari, the GRS of Injana Gram Panchayat, Bhubaneswar, on Monday.

Assets worth several crores, including 59 plots, were detected during the raids, a statement issued by the Vigilance Department said.

A GRS is engaged on contract in every gram panchayat to help a ‘nirman sahayak’ (technical person) to strengthen MGNREGA works.

A case has been registered against Padhiari and his spouse under sections of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

According to the vigilance search report, Padhiari’s properties include a triple-storey building near Mausima temple here worth over Rs 1.24 crore, a house in Dadha area of the state capital worth Rs 32 lakh, a 2 BHK flat worth Rs 14 lakh, and a single-storey building worth Rs 14.18 lakh in Bhubaneswar.

“ He owns 58 plots in prime areas of Bhubaneswar and one plot in Belgachia area of Cuttack,” the statement said.

His other assets include a four-wheeler worth Rs 4.98 lakh, a two-wheeler, cash, bank deposits, gold and silver ornaments, and household articles worth over Rs 8.85 lakh, it said. PTI AAM MM MM