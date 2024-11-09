Published 23:53 IST, November 9th 2024
Vijayawada Airport To Get New Integrated Terminal By June 2025, Andhra CM Naidu Sets Deadline
Andhra Pradesh’s Gannavaram Airport in Vijayawada is set to get the new integrated terminal building, being constructed at a cost of Rs 611 crore, by June 2025.
Vijayawada Airport to get new integrated building by June 2025 | Image: Facebook
