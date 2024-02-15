Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 11:03 IST

Vijayawada Division Safety Works: Trains on Several Routes to be Cancelled, Diverted. Full list

Amid safety works on the Vijaywada Division of the South Central Railway, Trains on several routes to be diverted and cancelled.

Digital Desk
Trains from Amravati to Satara
Trains from Amravati to Satara | Image:X
Visakhapatnam: Six trains that originate and terminate at Visakhapatnam junction, as well as a few between Guntur and Rayagada, will be canceled from February 26 to March 31 to allow for safety works on the Vijaywada Division of the South Central Railway.

Trains That Originate and Terminate at Visakhapatnam junction Are Cancelled Are: 


1) 17219 Machilipatnam-Visakhapatnam express, leaving Machilipatnam from February 26 to March 31
2) 17220 Visakhapatnam-Machilipatnam express, leaving Visakhapatnam from February 27 to April 1
3) 17239 Guntur- Visakhapatnam Simhadri Express, leaving Guntur from February 26 to March 31
4) 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri Express, leaving Visakhapatnam from February 27 to April 1 
5) 17267 Kakinada- Visakhapatnam train, leaving Kakinada from February 26 to March 31
6) 17268 Visakhapatnam- Kakinada train, leaving Visakhapatnam from February 26 to March 31 will be cancelled.

Trains between Guntur and Rayagada That are Cancelled Are: 


1) Train no.17243 Guntur-Rayagada express train, leaving Guntur from February 26 to March 31
2) 17244 Rayagada-Guntur express, leaving Rayagada from February 27 to April 1 

Instead of the usual route Vijayawada-Eluru-Nidadavolu, some trains will travel via Vijayawada-Gudivada-Bhimavaram Town-Nidadavolu.
 

1) Train no. 22643 Ernakulam-Patna SF express, leaving Ernakulam on February 26, March 4, 11, 18 and 25 will run on diverted route
2) Train no. 12509 SMV Bengaluru-Guwahati SF express, leaving SMV Bengaluru on February 28, March 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29 will run on diverted route.
3) Train no. 11019 CST Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark express, leaving CST Mumbai on February 26, 28, March 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 20, 22, 23, 25, 27, 29 and 30, will run on diverted route.

In place of the usual route Nidadavolu-Eluru-Vijayawada, the following trains will go via Nidadavolu-Bhimavaram Town-Gudivada-Vijayawada


1) Train no. 13351 Dhanbad- Alleppey Bokaro express, leaving Dhanbad from February 26 to March 31, will run on diverted route. Stoppage will be eliminated at Tadepalligudem and Eluru.
2. Train no. 18111 Tata-Yesvantpur express, leaving Tata on February 29, March 7, 14, 21 and 28, will run on diverted route. Stoppage eliminated at Eluru.
3. Train no. 12376 Jasidih-Tambaram express, leaving Jasidih on February 28, March 6, 13, 20 and 27, will run on diverted route. Stoppage eliminated at Eluru.
4. Train no. 22837 Hatia-Ernakulam AC express, leaving Hatia on February 26, March 4, 11, 18 and 25, will run on diverted route. Stoppage eliminated: at Eluru.
5. Train no. 18637 Hatia-SMV Bengaluru express, leaving Hatia on March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, will run on diverted route. Train no. 12835 Hatia-SMV Bengaluru express, leaving Hatia on February 27, March 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24 and 31 will run in diverted route.
6. Train no. 12889 Tata Nagar-SMV Bengaluru express, leaving Tata Nagar on March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, will run on diverted route

Published February 15th, 2024 at 11:03 IST

