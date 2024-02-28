Updated February 28th, 2024 at 11:15 IST
Didn't Allot Land For Statue: Former CM Virbhadra Singh's Son Vikramaditya Resigns From Cabinet
Son of former CM of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya Singh has resigned from the ministerial post on Wednesday, February 28.
Apoorva Shukla
- India
- 1 min read
Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh | Image:VikramadityaINC-FB
Vikramaditya Singh Resigns: Son of former CM of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya Singh has resigned from the ministerial post on Wednesday, February 28.
Published February 28th, 2024 at 10:57 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.