sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Singapore | IC 814 | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |

Published 12:11 IST, September 4th 2024

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia Meet Rahul Gandhi Amid Poll Debut Buzz

The discussions have been ongoing for nearly 40 minutes, coming on the heels of rumors that the wrestlers may contest in the upcoming Haryana Assembly Polls.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets wrestler Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Meets Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia at His Residence | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

11:27 IST, September 4th 2024