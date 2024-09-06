sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Muck in Mollywood | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia to Join Congress Today at Kharge's Residence

Published 11:44 IST, September 6th 2024

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia to Join Congress Today at Kharge's Residence

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are set to join the Congress party at 2pm, Today at INC President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Rajaji Marg

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets wrestler Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are set to join the Congress party at 2pm, Today at INC President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Rajaji Marg | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

11:30 IST, September 6th 2024