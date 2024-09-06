Published 11:44 IST, September 6th 2024
Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia to Join Congress Today at Kharge's Residence
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are set to join the Congress party at 2pm, Today at INC President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Rajaji Marg
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are set to join the Congress party at 2pm, Today at INC President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Rajaji Marg | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
11:30 IST, September 6th 2024