Published 15:05 IST, August 7th 2024
Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Akhilesh Demands Thorough Investigation
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called for an investigation into Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Olympic final due to being slightly overweight.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called for an investigation into Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Olympic final | Image: Facebook
