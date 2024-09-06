Published 13:54 IST, September 6th 2024
Vinesh Phogat Resigns from Indian Railways Amid Speculations of Joining Congress
Amid Speculations of Joining the Congress party, Vinesh Phogat has resigned from services of Indian Railways on Friday
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Amid Speculations of Joining the Congress party, Vinesh Phogat has resigned from services of Indian Railways on Friday | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:42 IST, September 6th 2024