sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams | US Elections | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Vinesh Phogat Resigns from Indian Railways Amid Speculations of Joining Congress

Published 13:54 IST, September 6th 2024

Vinesh Phogat Resigns from Indian Railways Amid Speculations of Joining Congress

Amid Speculations of Joining the Congress party, Vinesh Phogat has resigned from services of Indian Railways on Friday

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Vinesh Phogat was showered with flowers upon her return to India
Amid Speculations of Joining the Congress party, Vinesh Phogat has resigned from services of Indian Railways on Friday | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:42 IST, September 6th 2024