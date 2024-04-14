Fresh violence erupted in Manipur today with heavy cross-firing reported since 8am at the tri-junction of Imphal East, Kangpokpi, and Ukhrul districts. | Image: Republic Digital

Advertisement

Imphal: Fresh violence erupted in Manipur on Saturday with heavy cross-firing reported since 8am at the tri-junction of Imphal East, Kangpokpi, and Ukhrul districts, particularly at Moirangpurel in Imphal East and Kangpokpi.

After two days of cross-firing between Heirok in Thoubal District and Tengnoupal, the situation escalated today at Moirangpurel, where armed miscreants from Kangpokpi and Imphal East clashed with each other.

Advertisement

The violence continued past 1 PM as village volunteers from the valley districts retaliated against armed militants from Kangpokpi.

According to villagers, the conflict was instigated by the Kuki militants who'd “built bunkers near their settlement”, prompting village volunteers to respond, which in turn led to the confrontation.

Advertisement

Manipur police vehicles too were reportedly targetted as the officials arrived on the spot to tackle the situation.

While members of the Kuki community were believed to have fled the spot, at least two injured militants were reportedly neutralised.

Advertisement

With the government and security agencies having taken control of the area, situation has been brought under control.