Updated April 13th, 2024 at 20:01 IST
Fresh Violence Hits Manipur; Heavy Cross-Firing Reported at Tri-Junction
Fresh violence erupted in Manipur today with heavy cross-firing reported since 8am at the tri-junction of Imphal East, Kangpokpi, and Ukhrul districts.
- India
- 1 min read
Imphal: Fresh violence erupted in Manipur on Saturday with heavy cross-firing reported since 8am at the tri-junction of Imphal East, Kangpokpi, and Ukhrul districts, particularly at Moirangpurel in Imphal East and Kangpokpi.
After two days of cross-firing between Heirok in Thoubal District and Tengnoupal, the situation escalated today at Moirangpurel, where armed miscreants from Kangpokpi and Imphal East clashed with each other.
The violence continued past 1 PM as village volunteers from the valley districts retaliated against armed militants from Kangpokpi.
According to villagers, the conflict was instigated by the Kuki militants who'd “built bunkers near their settlement”, prompting village volunteers to respond, which in turn led to the confrontation.
Manipur police vehicles too were reportedly targetted as the officials arrived on the spot to tackle the situation.
While members of the Kuki community were believed to have fled the spot, at least two injured militants were reportedly neutralised.
With the government and security agencies having taken control of the area, situation has been brought under control.
Published April 13th, 2024 at 20:01 IST
