Kolkata: Security has been beefed up in West Bengal's Nandigram on Thursday, May 23, after a woman BJP worker was killed. The killing of the female BJP workers has trigerred a widespread protest by the party workers in Purba Medinipur district. The BJP has alleged that the deceased was attacked by goons of Trinamool Congress. The Nandigram assembly constituency, which falls under the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat, is scheduled to go to polls on Saturday.

BJP workers burnt tyres, blocked roads and pulled down shutters of shops in Nandigram on Thursday. Following which, the West Bengal Police used force to disperse the BJP workers.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Security personnel deployed in Nandigram; use baton force to disperse people.



BJP workers in Nandigram, Purba Medinipur protested and block road earlier today after a party worker died in an attack by miscreants on a few houses last night. Local party… pic.twitter.com/0du2R7p543 — ANI (@ANI)

BJP Worker Killed in Nandigram

The BJP has alleged that TMC-backed criminals were involved in the killing of Rathirani Ari (38), who is a party worker in Sonachura village. Ari was killed and several others were injured after unidentified and armed motorcycle-borne assailants attacked them late Wednesday night, a police officer said. Among the seven people reportedly injured, the condition of one was critical and the person was shifted to a hospital in Kolkata, reported PTI.

“Ari and several other party workers were given the responsibility to guard a local polling booth last night. TMC-backed criminals attacked them. She was murdered and others were injured there,” BJP’s district general secretary Meghnadh Paul told PTI.

TMC Remains Defiant

The Trinamool Congress, however, remain defiant. One of the TMC leaders alleged that the BJP worker was killed over family dispute. TMC leader in Nandigram Swadesh Das dismissing BJP's allegations, said, “There were some family disputes and the killing could be the consequence of that.”