VIPs to be served 'mahaprasad' after Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya | Image: Unsplash/Representational image

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has prepared 'mahaprasad' for VIPs attending the mega consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday.

Over 20,000 packets of 'mahaprasad,' made with pure ghee, five types of dry fruits, sugar, and gram flour, will be provided to guests after the ceremony.

Gujarat's Bhagwa Sena Bharti Garvi and Sant Seva Sansthan, under the guidance of the Trust, are responsible for preparing the 'mahaprasad.' The organisation's National President, Kamal Bhai Rawal, mentioned that the 'mahaprasad' was crafted meticulously with over 5,000 kg of ingredients, ensuring purity.

More than 20,000 packets, aligning with Sanatani tradition, will contain two laddus, Saryu river water, Akshat, betel nut plate, and Kalava. The Trust is also providing daily meals to over 5,000 saints in Udaasin Ashram Ranopali, offering kits with blankets, pillows, and bedsheets.

Additionally, arrangements for vegetarian food, including legume and millet-based dishes prepared by chefs from Varanasi and Delhi, have been made for guests attending the Pran Pratishtha program on the temple premises. 'Thepla,' almond barfi, and 'matar kachori' will be part of the menu served to the guests.