Updated April 8th, 2024 at 09:04 IST

VIRAL : Auto Driver's Humorous Notice Of ‘Don't Say Bhayya’ Internet Reacts

Auto driver's clever sign urges passengers not to call him 'Bhayya,' suggesting alternatives like 'Bhai' and 'Boss.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Auto Driver's Humorous Notice Of ‘Don't Say Bhayya’ Internet Reacts
Auto Driver's Humorous Notice Of ‘Don't Say Bhayya’ Internet Reacts | Image:X: @nayascrackhouse
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In India, we have seen many auto drivers writing various slogans on their vehicles. Moreover, they sometimes offer features like charging, newspapers, coffee, chocolates, and other things, but a new post shared on X has been going viral on the internet. An X user named Naya shared an image on the microblogging website X, which was noticed by the auto driver. 

This notice by the driver is for the customers, and in it he has advised them not to call him “Bhayya.” Also, with this, he has written, “Call me Bhai, Dada, Boss, Brother.”

The whole text on the backseat of the driver's seat says, “Keep Safe Distance…Pls..?

Don’t Say Bhayya

Call Me Bhai.. Dada. Boss, Brother.” 

The reason behind this is to stop the mispronunciation of “Bhaiya” to “Bhayya.”

This viral post has garnered more than 1 lakh views. People in the comments praised the humour of this auto driver. Also, people in the comments also started guessing the place; some say it might be Mumbai or Bengaluru, as social media is filled with the creativity of auto drivers. 

People Reaction In The Comments: 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 09:04 IST

Viral

