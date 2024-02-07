English
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 12:07 IST

VIRAL: Biker Trying Risky Move Tragically Crushed By A Car On Guntur Highway | WATCH

Viral Video: On camera, the biker could be seen riding in the center of the road and moving in the opposite way.

Pritam Saha
Video of a motorcycle and car accident on a highway in Andhra Pradesh went viral.
Video of a motorcycle and car accident on a highway in Andhra Pradesh went viral. | Image:X
Viral: In India, the number of road accidents has increased over time, and their severity has also increased. As is typical, most people wounded in crashes resulting from speeding and other traffic infractions are two-wheelers. Recently, a video of a motorcycle and car accident on a highway in Andhra Pradesh went viral.

A motorcycle rider who tried a risky move on the Guntur Highway in Andhra Pradesh, breaking traffic restrictions, was tragically crushed by a passing car. Though the biker's survival following the fatal crash remains uncertain. Roads Of Mumbai posted a video of the incident on X, the former Twitter, and then wrote, “Is this an accident or a suicide?”

On camera, the biker could be seen riding in the center of the road and moving in the opposite way. The driver of the car was coming from Vijayawada when this occurred, close to Guntur. Abruptly, a motorcyclist on the other side of the street appeared, and they collided head-on. The car could not see him at all because of the blind spot. Without donning a helmet, the rider was hurled onto the roadway. He was instantly lifted to the side of the road by the people there as every vehicle came to a stop.

Few days earlier, a motorcycle tried a same dangerous move along Hyderabad's Sangareddy Highway, disobeying traffic limits, and was tragically crushed by a passing car. Despite suffering severe injuries, the motorcyclist avoided death. The 'Daredevil' motorcycle rider was seen on camera traveling in the opposite way while riding in the center of the road. This happened at Sangareddy, as the car owner was driving from Hyderabad.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 14:47 IST

Viral
