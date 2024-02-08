English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 16:34 IST

'Viral' Bus Driver Sharmila Faces Cybercrime Case Against Her | Check Out Why

Sharmila, Coimbatore's celebrated bus driver, faces cybercrime allegations after gaining fame for her driving skills on social media.

Garvit Parashar
Viral' Bus Driver Sharmila Faces Cybercrime Case
Viral' Bus Driver Sharmila Faces Cybercrime Case | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The Cyber Crime Police Department in Coimbatore has initiated legal proceedings against Sharmila, a renowned bus driver who gained widespread popularity as the city's first female bus driver.

Sharmila rose to fame after captivating the public's attention with her exceptional driving skills, which garnered viral attention across various social media platforms.

The disruption caused to traffic near the Sanganer junction of Coimbatore Sathy Road prompted Assistant Inspector Rajeshwari of the Kattur Traffic Police to investigate the matter. Upon inquiry, it was discovered that Sharmila, while driving her car, had uploaded a video on her Instagram page containing misleading information.

Prompted by Assistant Inspector Rajeshwari's complaint, the Cyber Crime Unit took action, invoking sections 506(i), 509, and 66C of the Indian Penal Code, and commenced an extensive investigation into the matter.

Sharmila’s journey was filled with challenges as she got dismissed from her job as the private bus driver from the bus company. But, later she found support in the form of actor Kamal Hassan, who gifted her a car. Currently, Sharmila is operating a taxi service.

 

Published February 7th, 2024 at 16:34 IST

