Viral: Delhi Police Awards "Best Story" Oscar for No Helmet Story, Users Reacted With Funny Excuses

The Delhi Police have once again showcased their knack for tapping into popular trends to promote traffic safety awareness. This time, they've ingeniously employed an Oscar twist to underscore the significance of donning a helmet while riding a two-wheeler. Their latest social media post features a comedic take, urging users to share their excuses for not wearing a helmet.



The caption accompanying the creative humorously reads, “Oscar for Best Story goes to…… ‘Bas yahin tak jaana tha, isliye helmet nahi layaya’ (I had to cover a short distance, this is why I skipped wearing a helmet).”



The post of Delhi Police went viral and the users filled the comment section with humorous replies. One user said, “sir, mujhe to rashte me Mera dost Mila, usi ne bike de di, ab main Ghar le ra hu.”

Another user said, “Sir mai to picha baitha tha.” Third one wrote, “Going to buy helmet now.”



Well, this was not the first time that Delhi Police has followed the trend. There are multiple occasions when the social media handles of the Delhi Police have posted memes that are funny yet creative and sensible to make people understand the importance of safety.