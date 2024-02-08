VIRAL: Dog Hilarious Response To Receiving Head Massage Will Leave You Smiling | WATCH Funny Video

Advertisement

Viral: Puppies naturally love the times when their parents pampers them, as dog owners enjoy doing so. Those precious moments make people delighted when they're captured on camera and posted on social media. Similar to a hilarious moment in this video that is delightful to watch. A dog's response to receiving a head massage is captured on camera.

In addition to being reposted on numerous other social media sites, the video was first uploaded on Instagram. The clip first starts, a dog receiving a massage while its eyes are closed. It appears that someone is giving head massage to the dog. The charming part, though, comes when the man abruptly ends the massage in the middle. As if to beg 'please don't stop', the dog, who was lying down, began to move his legs. Since the video was shared, numerous comments have been made. Some responded to the video with funny remarks, while others thought it was cute.

A massage is one of the best ways to relax and de-stress, regardless of the reason—a painful back, a stiff shoulder, or a busy mind. However, this video demonstrates how it might also be advantageous for our four-legged companions. Dog massage treatment is utilized in veterinary medicine as an adjunctive therapy to assist treat a variety of medical conditions, including injuries and arthritis. Apart from its physiological advantages, dog massage treatment can foster a stronger link between the owner and the pet.