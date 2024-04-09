Advertisement

The charm of watching a match in a stadium is a different experience, and on top of that, if you get captured by the camera, it becomes more special. But sometimes it can turn upside down. In a recent incident, a RCB fan was caught on TV by her boss while she was enjoying the match from the stadium.

But the funny part was that she took early exit from the office citing ‘family emergency’ and got busted.

In the video, she added a screengrab of her conversation with her boss, in he mentioned about spotting her on TV when she was in the stadium for the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants.

Her boss started the conversation by asking if she is a RCB fan, and when she agreed, he said “you must be disappointed after the match as I saw you with a very worried expression on the TV.”

He also added in the messages that this was the reason for the early logout; he said, “I saw you only for a second and recognised you. So that was the reason for the early logout yesterday.”

Neha posted this video with a caption that reads, “Moye moye getting real day by day.”

People’s Reactions in the comments:

One user said, “RCB is family and they definitely are in emergency at the IPL.”

Another one wrote, “Every other person at the stadium tried to be focussed on camera but they didn’t get a chance…. Now come to YOU.”

“Manager too was watching the match sitting in the office,” said a third one.

A fourth one wrote, “Boss: Are you a RCB fan? Employee: Yes. No integrity issue, so, retained.”

