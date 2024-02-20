Updated February 20th, 2024 at 22:59 IST
Viral: Fake Accounts of Akaay Kohli Flood Social Media Following Birth Announcement - Details Inside
Amidst the genuine expressions of joy, a disturbing trend emerged, the creation of numerous fake accounts impersonating Akaay Kohli, read more
- India
- 2 min read
On February 20, the cricket world was abuzz with joyous news as power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced the arrival of their baby boy.
Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket captain, and Anushka Sharma, the accomplished Bollywood actress, took to their respective social media handles to share the delightful news of the newest addition to their family, a baby boy.
Couple said, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world!"
“We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time," Virat and Anushka said in their social media statement on Tuesday 20th Feb.
Their statement, emphasizing the need for privacy during this special time. Unfortunately, amidst the genuine expressions of joy, a disturbing trend emerged, the creation of numerous fake accounts impersonating Akaay Kohli.
These accounts, bearing misleading information and fabricated updates, sought to capitalize on the newborn's popularity.
These fake accounts not only threaten the privacy of the Kohli-Sharma family but also poses risks of misinformation and online exploitation. Fans are urged to exercise caution and verify information from credible sources before engaging with purported Akaay Kohli accounts.
