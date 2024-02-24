Advertisement

Mumbai: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday decided to surprise local train commuters by ditching the usual convoy for a ride on Mumbai's iconic local train from Ghatkopar to Kalyan. Her spontaneous interaction with daily commuters has sparked widespread admiration and intrigue, resonating deeply with the city's vibrant pulse.

Nirmala Sitharaman's decision to hop onto a Mumbai local train was both unexpected and refreshing. As the Finance Minister of India, her presence amidst the bustling crowds of Mumbai's lifeline brought a touch of relatability and accessibility.

Advertisement

Nirmala Sitharaman Travelling on Mumbai Local

The video capturing the Finance Minister's journey quickly went viral on social media platforms. In the footage shared via her official Twitter account, she can be seen engaging in candid conversations with fellow commuters, showcasing a genuine interest in their daily lives and challenges.

Nirmala Sitharaman Travelling on Mumbai Local

Sitharaman's interaction struck a chord with the people of Mumbai, highlighting the importance of bridging the gap between policymakers and the grassroots level.

Advertisement

Watch Viral Video:

Her willingness to listen and engage reflects a commitment to understanding the pulse of the nation. Reactions poured in from all corners, with citizens applauding Sitharaman's approach and willingness to step into the shoes of ordinary Mumbaikars.

Many expressed admiration for her down-to-earth attitude and the rare sight of a high-ranking official immersing herself in the daily commute.

Advertisement

Beyond the viral spectacle, Sitharaman's train journey symbolizes a broader message of inclusivity and empathy in governance. Viral video shows the importance of staying connected with the grassroots, understanding their realities, and crafting policies that address their needs effectively.