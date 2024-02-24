English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 18:53 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Takes Ride in Mumbai Local Train, Surprises Passengers | WATCH

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday decided to surprise local train commuters by ditching the usual convoy for a ride on Mumbai's iconic local train

Rishi Shukla
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman With Passengers Inside Mumbai Local
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman With Passengers Inside Mumbai Local | Image:X/@nsitharamanoffc
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday decided to surprise local train commuters by ditching the usual convoy for a ride on Mumbai's iconic local train from Ghatkopar to Kalyan. Her spontaneous interaction with daily commuters has sparked widespread admiration and intrigue, resonating deeply with the city's vibrant pulse.

Nirmala Sitharaman's decision to hop onto a Mumbai local train was both unexpected and refreshing. As the Finance Minister of India, her presence amidst the bustling crowds of Mumbai's lifeline brought a touch of relatability and accessibility.

Advertisement
Nirmala Sitharaman Travelling on Mumbai Local

The video capturing the Finance Minister's journey quickly went viral on social media platforms. In the footage shared via her official Twitter account, she can be seen engaging in candid conversations with fellow commuters, showcasing a genuine interest in their daily lives and challenges.

Nirmala Sitharaman Travelling on Mumbai Local

Sitharaman's interaction struck a chord with the people of Mumbai, highlighting the importance of bridging the gap between policymakers and the grassroots level. 

Advertisement

Watch Viral Video:

Her willingness to listen and engage reflects a commitment to understanding the pulse of the nation. Reactions poured in from all corners, with citizens applauding Sitharaman's approach and willingness to step into the shoes of ordinary Mumbaikars. 

Many expressed admiration for her down-to-earth attitude and the rare sight of a high-ranking official immersing herself in the daily commute.

Advertisement

Beyond the viral spectacle, Sitharaman's train journey symbolizes a broader message of inclusivity and empathy in governance. Viral video shows the importance of staying connected with the grassroots, understanding their realities, and crafting policies that address their needs effectively.

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 17:28 IST

ViralNirmala Sitharaman

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

2 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

3 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

3 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

3 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

3 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

7 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

8 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

8 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

18 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

18 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AI Jayalalithaa Alleges Betrayal by Centre and Calls Out DMK as Corrupt

    India News25 minutes ago

  2. Bhansali's Pics With Sonakshi, Aditi From Sets Of Heeramandi Go Viral

    Entertainment27 minutes ago

  3. WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs UPW: Toss at 7 PM IST

    Sports 29 minutes ago

  4. Lucknow Airport unveils state-of-the-art T3 Terminal

    Business News40 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result OUT - Check

    Infoan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo