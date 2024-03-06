×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 07:11 IST

Viral: Health Workers In Kashmir Giving Polio Drops To Kids While Walking Through 5-Feet-Deep Snow

Jammu & Kashmir News: Viral Video shows medical personnel making their way to the Health and Wellness Center in the Gurez area through the snow.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Health Workers In Kashmir Giving Polio Drops To Kids While Walking Through 5-Feet-Deep Snow
Health Workers In Kashmir Giving Polio Drops To Kids While Walking Through 5-Feet-Deep Snow | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kashmir: A video showing health professionals in Jammu and Kashmir walking through five feet of snow to give polio drops to youngsters has gone viral during the country's Pulse Polio Immunization campaign. The footage was shared by ANI and shows medical personnel making their way to the Health and Wellness Center in the Gurez area through the snow. In order to provide children door-to-door polio, health workers in Gurez face heavy snowfall. Due to numerous road closures caused by the heavy snowfall in Gurez, the authorities were unable to set up booths, according to ANI.

Dedication Towards Humanity

Two medical personnel are seen carrying a blue polio vaccination box at the start of the video. Aerial picture of the whole snow-covered area is visible as the frame moves. As the video comes to a close, youngsters are given polio drops by the medical staff. Social media users were impressed by the video and praised the healthcare professionals for their commitment. The caption of the video reads, “Health workers brave heavy snowfall in Gurez to administer door-to-door polio to children. Heavy snowfall in Gurez has restricted the authorities from establishing booths due to roads being closed in several places.”

All India Radio Video

Health workers in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir were seen in another video, which was posted by All India Radio News, delivering polio drops while walking through four to five feet of snow. According to airnewsalerts, "Health workers from #Kishtwar District of J&K braved 4-5 feet of snow to reach every child aged 0-5, administering them polio drops as a part of #PolioDay today," in order to ensure that every child is totally protected from the disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that all children receive the polio vaccine for at least four doses.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 07:11 IST

