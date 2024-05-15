Advertisement

In the hustle and bustle of air travel, amidst the flurry of boarding announcements and safety demonstrations, there are moments that shine through, reminding us of the kindness and warmth that can be found even at 30,000 feet above ground. Such a moment unfolded recently on an IndiGo flight, leaving passengers and crew alike with smiles on their faces.

Illustrator Sumouli Dutta shared a heartening video on Instagram, capturing a beautiful interaction between herself and a flight attendant. In the video, Dutta sketches the air hostess mid-air, her pencil strokes capturing the essence of the moment. What makes this exchange even more special is the genuine connection that transpires between the two individuals.

Check out the viral video:

“I just did this for the very first time. I always draw strangers but never share with them because I am a very shy and introverted person. But this beautiful kind person complimented me when I was working on my commission project in flight. And it gave me some courage to gift her a small doodle of hers. I tried and she loved it,” Dutta wrote alongside the video, expressing her initial hesitance and eventual joy in sharing her artwork with the recipient.

Dutta’s gesture didn’t go unnoticed. The flight attendant, touched by the unexpected gift, reciprocated with a “big plate of goodies” and a heartfelt handwritten note, creating a touching exchange of kindness at cruising altitude.

Since the video was shared a few days ago, it has garnered widespread attention, accumulating over 4.8 lakh views and nearly 28,000 likes. The heartwarming interaction has struck a chord with viewers, prompting an outpouring of positive reactions and comments.

Instagram users were quick to share their own experiences and sentiments in response to the heartening video:

“This is so sweet and kind, it just reminded me of how I was once on an Indigo flight last year in July. And I somehow ended up asking for water for like 4-6 times, I guess and this really patient air hostess came up to me at the end with a water bottle later and a handwritten note that was something like: ‘Happy to see a hydrated human, I guess I now know the secret to your glowing skin. You have a beautiful smile’. I carried that note with me all my trip. And it just made me so happy. Also, your artwork is so cool and cute,” shared an Instagram user, recounting their own memorable encounter with an IndiGo flight attendant.

“Don't be shy anymore. Share it with them and see how you make someone's day. And seeing them smile will make your day too,” posted another user, encouraging Dutta to continue spreading joy through her artwork.

“This is so kind. The air hostesses are always so nice to us. They deserve this,” expressed a third, acknowledging the hard work and kindness exhibited by airline staff.

“Aww, such a wonderful one and sweet gesture on both sides,” commented a fourth, encapsulating the sentiment shared by many viewers.

“Every time I come across your videos, they always put a smile on my face. Thank you,” wrote a fifth, reflecting on the positivity and joy inspired by Dutta’s heartwarming content.

In a world often characterized by its frenetic pace and occasional impersonality, moments like these serve as gentle reminders of the power of human connection and kindness, transcending barriers and bringing joy to unexpected places.

