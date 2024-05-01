Advertisement

The summers in India are now at full pace and people are finding various ways to fight the heat of the sun. But Indians with their fighting spirit have found a way to take fun out of this too. Have you heard of “Carpool,” you may know a different meaning of this word where some people share a single car. But a new viral video will change the meaning for you.

Have you ever thought in the summer that if you can have a pool in your car while driving, well in this video some people have done the jugaad by turning the inside of a car into a swimming pool. With the help of plastic sheets and gallons of water these men turned the car in a running pool. The video was shared by an Instagram handle “Loser’s Army” with a caption that reads: “Summer is here.”.

Check out the viral video:

The video soon got viral and all the users liked this amazing set up and the reason being you can drive the car and enjoy the fun of being in cold water. The viral video has got close to 30 lakh views with 12 lakh views. And the comment section of this video was filled with “India is not for beginners” and “Why women live more” types of comments.

People's reactions to the post:

"Literally the meaning of carpool," remarked one commenter. "Another example that India is not for beginners," chimed in another. "If the police caught you, they will pay you," quipped a third. "Other countries: we have self-driving cars. India: We have a swimming pool in the car," joked a fourth individual. "Out-of-the-world arrangement," noted yet another.

“No one noticed how much they are enjoying it like we are supposed to do the same in childhood, it doesn't matter how much a person grows from the outside but from the inside we always are kids,” added one more. “Hence proved again INDIA IS NOT FOR BEGINNERS,” remarked another. “Hahaha! I have never seen such a great car utilisation,” praised another.

