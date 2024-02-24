English
Viral: Leopard Sighting Shocks Ambika Nagar Colony in Kedgaon, Ahmednagar | WATCH

Kedgaon's Ambika Nagar colony witnessed a rare visitor roaming through its streets today morning, read entire story below

Leopard Attack in Ambika Nagar Colony in Kedgaon, Ahmednagar
Leopard Attack in Ambika Nagar Colony in Kedgaon, Ahmednagar | Image:Viral
In an unexpected turn of events, Kedgaon's Ambika Nagar colony witnessed a rare visitor roaming through its streets. At 10 am, residents were frightened by the presence of a leopard in their locality, sending shockwaves through the community. 

The sighting occurred at 10 am in Ambika Nagar colony, Kedgaon, catching residents off guard during their daily routines. Leopards are not commonly seen in urban or residential areas, making this sighting an unusual and potentially dangerous occurrence.

The tense situation further escalated by reports of three injuries sustained during the encounter with the leopard, underlining the urgency of the response efforts.

The villagers can be seen throwing stones and running away from the leopard saving their lives. The while incident looks horrific and life threatening. 

screengrab of leopard attack

The presence of a wild predator in a residential area has understandably put residents on edge, prompting calls for vigilance and caution.

Despite the fear and uncertainty, residents come together to support one another, offering assistance and solidarity during this challenging time. The news of Leopard is now going viral.

Inputs: Sources

Viral

