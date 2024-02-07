Advertisement

Manali: Landscapes in several parts of India have been transformed into sights right out of a winter wonderland by the gorgeous combination of snowfall and rainfall brought about by recent weather patterns. Awe and adoration are felt by both locals and visitors to Mohali, Chandigarh, Shimla, Manali, Jammu, and Kashmir as they experience the incredible display of nature. Many come to Manali to enjoy the peaceful beauty of the snow-covered town, especially the famous Mall Road, which is now completely covered in a thick coating of snow. A video posted on X, formerly Twitter, featured stunning landscapes from Manali. Because of its amazing views, Manali has grown to be a well-liked travel destination for those seeking the best possible winter experience.

Morning visuals from Manali pic.twitter.com/IP6NGko6sC — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) February 5, 2024

First Snowfall In Manali And Shimla

Many areas of Himachal Pradesh, including the capital Shimla and Manali, have seen their first snowfall of the season, ending the prolonged dry spell. There was new snowfall on Thursday in the districts of Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, and Shimla. There was also new snow in the highest areas of Sirmaur, Kangra, and Mandi districts. On Thursday, the 5-km area between Kufri and Fagu was completely covered in snow, while Shimla was only lightly coated. Visitors and locals flocked to Mall Road and the Ridge in the city center, braving the cold to enjoy the snow. On Wednesday night, Shimla was battered by a powerful hailstorm that was followed by irregular rain.

Snow Falling In Popular Tourist Spots

There's snow falling in popular tourist spots like Dalhousie, Khajjiar, Rohtang, Sangla, Shimla, Manali, and Kufri. A total of 75 cm of snow fell in Chidgaon, Shikari Mata, Kothi, Chanshel, and Kamru Nag (45 cm each), Manali (37 cm), Keylong (32 cm), Bada Bangal and Prashar Lake (30 cm), Tindi, Pangi, Jot, and Nauradhar (25 cm each), Kukumseri (18.4 cm), Koksar (16.2 cm), Khadrala (16 cm), and Shillaroo (15 cm). The state's tourism industry is relieved that there will be a lot of snowfall. Travelers began to arrive in Shimla and its surrounding areas, including Kufri, Mashobra, and Narkanda, all covered in a thick layer of snow, as word of the snowfall spread.

Beautiful Drone Video Of Gulmarg

The Kashmir Valley is currently experiencing several feet of snow in numerous districts, which is disrupting traffic and flights on the vital Jammu-Srinagar national route. A drone video of Gulmarg has beautifully caught the splendor of the winter wonderland in a footage that ANI posted on X, formerly Twitter. Images taken from Gulmarg show J&K's Gulmarg coated in a heavy layer of snow as the area continues to receive snowfall.

#WATCH | J&K's Gulmarg covered in a thick blanket of snow as snowfall continues in the region.



(Drone visuals from Gulmarg) pic.twitter.com/gQzB9WT8Pe — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024

Forecasts show that Uttarakhand is expected to see a similar combination of snow and rain in the upcoming days as the weather patterns develop. The beauty and unpredictable character of Mother Nature's creations continue to captivate residents and tourists in these locations, as the natural world presents a wide range of weather events.