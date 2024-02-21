Viral: Mumbai Influencer Sparks Debate After Calling Vada Pav “Trash”, Got Trolled By Mumbaikars

Advertisement

Vada pav is the heartbeat of Mumbai, and every Mumbaikar has a special place for this dish, not in their stomach but in their heart. Often, we have seen food wars on the internet where people fight about which dish is superior. The people of Mumbai can listen to anything except the insult of their beloved Vada Pav. Now a viral video has become a new target for Mumbailkars, as one of the influencers has called Vada Pav trash.



Sakshi Shivdasani, a Mumbai-based influencer, is getting the heat after she said that vada pav is trash. And she was brutally trolled for this comment. She said that on a show named ‘Having Said That,’ Sakshi said Vada Pav is “trash.” This opinion started a heated debate on social media, and people have trolled her brutally. It happened when a clip from the show went viral on social media.





Sakshi said, “I think Vada Pav is trash. Like I hate Vada Pav from the bottom of my heart.” She also explained and said bread and boiled potatoes never make sense, and it’s just her nostalgia.



One of the hosts of the show said, “"It's not just bread, but pav, It's bread and fried potatoes with chutney."



The video has got 20 lakh views, and the comments on this reel were mixed; some of them supported her and some of them blasted at her.



One user said, “She is soooo right.” "Vada Pav is better than your accent," another person said. A third user said, “Hate from Andheri East.”

