Valentine’ Day has ended on a good point but not for everyone. A case is coming from Surat where a husband by trying to convince the wife to revert the decision of divorce. The husband offered chocolate to his wife in court as the hearing was on Valentine’s Day.

An automobile engineer from Vadodara got married to a woman from Surat in February 2020. The woman accused that her husband and his grandparents demanded dowry of 5 lakhs and also alleged domestic violence from them. She also alleged that she was made to leave the house four months after the wedding.

Moreover, the woman also filed for alimony in the Surat Family Court as the husband didn’t put efforts to reconcile. She demanded Rs. 30,000 for alimony whereas the salary of his husband is Rs. 50,000.

Following the judge's adjournment of the case, the husband attempted to present his wife with a chocolate as a Valentine's Day gesture, amidst the presence of family members and lawyers. Regrettably, she declined the offering, leaving him disheartened.

“Everyone advised her to take chocolate but she was adamant not to take it. She told him that if he loved her, he could have celebrated Valentine’s Day daily. He had not taken the initiative to take her back or meet even once in the last two years,” the woman’s lawyer Ashwin