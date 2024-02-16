Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 13:36 IST

Viral News: Chocolate Fails To Melt Wife's Heart, Tragic Story Of Husband In Surat Divorce Case

Husband's Valentine's Day gesture with chocolate fails to reconcile marriage amid dowry and domestic violence allegations in Surat divorce case.

Garvit Parashar
Chocolate Fails To Melt Wife's Heart In Divorce Case
Chocolate Fails To Melt Wife's Heart In Divorce Case | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Valentine’ Day has ended on a good point but not for everyone. A case is coming from Surat where a husband by trying to convince the wife to revert the decision of divorce. The husband offered chocolate to his wife in court as the hearing was on Valentine’s Day. 

An automobile engineer from Vadodara got married to a woman from Surat in February 2020. The woman accused that her husband and his grandparents demanded dowry of 5 lakhs and also alleged domestic violence from them. She also alleged that she was made to leave the house four months after the wedding. 

Advertisement

Moreover, the woman also filed for alimony in the Surat Family Court as the husband didn’t put efforts to reconcile. She demanded Rs. 30,000 for alimony whereas the salary of his husband is Rs. 50,000. 

Following the judge's adjournment of the case, the husband attempted to present his wife with a chocolate as a Valentine's Day gesture, amidst the presence of family members and lawyers. Regrettably, she declined the offering, leaving him disheartened.

Advertisement

“Everyone advised her to take chocolate but she was adamant not to take it. She told him that if he loved her, he could have celebrated Valentine’s Day daily. He had not taken the initiative to take her back or meet even once in the last two years,” the woman’s lawyer Ashwin 

 

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 13:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

13 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

14 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

14 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

14 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

14 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

14 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

14 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

14 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

14 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

14 hours ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

15 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

15 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

16 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

17 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mahindra & Mahindra inks supply agreement with Volkswagen

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. Yami Talks About Being 'Conscious' Shooting For Article 370

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. Siraj's REVERSE-SWEEP attempt lands India in HUGE HUGE TROUBLE

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. Assam HSLC Exam Question Paper Leaked in Dhubri

    Education11 minutes ago

  5. Rahul Gandhi Affirms Tejashwi Yadav as Driving Force in Bihar

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo