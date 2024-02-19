Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 17:38 IST

Viral News: Rickshaw Puller From Madhya Pradesh Finds Unique Way To Get A Life Partner - Read More

A simple yet extraordinary viral news has captured the attention of locals and netizens

Rishi Shukla
Rickshaw Puller's Unique Approach to Finding a Life Partner Goes Viral in Damoh, MP
Rickshaw Puller's Unique Approach to Finding a Life Partner Goes Viral in Damoh, MP | Image:X/Viral
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Damoh, Madhya Pradesh:  A simple yet extraordinary story has captured the attention of locals and netizens. A rickshaw puller, feeling the pressure of approaching 30 without finding a life partner, decided to take matters into his own hands in a rather unconventional manner. 

His initiative has sparked discussions on social media platforms and gained widespread admiration for his creativity and determination.

Advertisement

The man, took a bold step by putting up a biodata for marriage on his e-rickshaw. In a brief statement, he expressed his reason for this unusual move, considering his age and the lack of success in traditional methods of finding a partner.

The rickshaw puller's biodata detailed his personal information, including his age, occupation, and aspirations for a life partner. 

Advertisement

Viral story quickly gained traction on social media after it was shared by journalist Gagandeep Singh (@GagandeepNews) on Twitter. Netizens applauded the rickshaw puller's courage and ingenuity, with many expressing admiration for his proactive approach to finding love.

Advertisement

The rickshaw puller's unconventional approach highlights the challenges faced by individuals in today's fast-paced world when it comes to finding a life partner. It also prompts the creative ways people seek to connect with others.

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 17:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

17 minutes ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

21 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

23 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

25 minutes ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

32 minutes ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

2 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

6 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

6 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

21 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gulf markets dip amid rate cut uncertainty

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Dollar maintains stability following robust US data

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. Hiring intent for freshers improves 6%, dip in IT and media: Teamlease

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. LIVE | Farmers Reject Govt Proposals, Adamant on Legal Guarantee to MSP

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Gurugram Cops Impose Rs 10,000 Fine for Blocking Ambulances, Fire Trucks

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo