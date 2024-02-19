Advertisement

Damoh, Madhya Pradesh: A simple yet extraordinary story has captured the attention of locals and netizens. A rickshaw puller, feeling the pressure of approaching 30 without finding a life partner, decided to take matters into his own hands in a rather unconventional manner.

His initiative has sparked discussions on social media platforms and gained widespread admiration for his creativity and determination.

Advertisement

The man, took a bold step by putting up a biodata for marriage on his e-rickshaw. In a brief statement, he expressed his reason for this unusual move, considering his age and the lack of success in traditional methods of finding a partner.

The rickshaw puller's biodata detailed his personal information, including his age, occupation, and aspirations for a life partner.

Advertisement

Viral story quickly gained traction on social media after it was shared by journalist Gagandeep Singh (@GagandeepNews) on Twitter. Netizens applauded the rickshaw puller's courage and ingenuity, with many expressing admiration for his proactive approach to finding love.

Advertisement

The rickshaw puller's unconventional approach highlights the challenges faced by individuals in today's fast-paced world when it comes to finding a life partner. It also prompts the creative ways people seek to connect with others.