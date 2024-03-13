×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 18:58 IST

Viral: No Girl Ready To Marry IT Employee Amidst Bengaluru Water Crisis, Friends Pleas for Relief

Bengaluru's water crisis prompts pleas for help on social media; users debate, suggest solutions while the city grapples with shortages.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
No Girl Ready To Marry IT Employee Amidst Bengaluru Water Crisis
No Girl Ready To Marry IT Employee Amidst Bengaluru Water Crisis | Image:Unsplash/ X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The water crisis in Bengaluru has now become a bigger headache for everyone. And during this, a viral post has caught every eye. An X (formerly known as Twitter) user shared a serious problem with his friend. He shared that because of this water crisis in Bengaluru, he is not being able to find a suitable match to get married, as no girl wants to marry an employee living here. 

In his reply, he requested that Rahul Gandhi take a look and solve the ongoing, huge crisis as soon as possible. He also mentioned in his reply that one of his friends, who is an IT employee, living in Bengaluru is going through trouble and is not able to find a suitable partner to get married, but he couldn’t as girls are not ready due to this water crisis. 

The water shortage in Bengaluru is happening due to a shortage of Cauvery water supply and fewer waterfalls. Moreover, because of all this, more than 3,000 wells in the city have dried up, which is now impacting a significant area including apartments, societies, schools, fire brigades, hotels, restaurants, etc. 

The users in the replies were fast enough to reply to this man. One user said, “Rahul Gandhi himself is a bachelor. Advice your friend to follow his path for a stress free life ;).”

Another one corrected the man and replied, “Rahul Gandhi is not an MP or MLA from Blr nor he is a president of Congress, its senseless to tag him for this issue. 😂. Instead tag the responsible authorities.”

The employees are asking for work-from-home (WFH) to contribute towards water conservation. They say if they move back to their respective hometowns, it will reduce the burden on the city. 

Published March 13th, 2024 at 18:58 IST

