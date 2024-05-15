Advertisement

The incidents of people finding bad food while travelling by train or plane are increasing day by day. Sometimes, it's about getting bad food, unhygienic things, or other things, but now a new case has been discovered in which a traveller has found an insect in the food. The passenger was travelling on the Kashi Express, and he ordered the food. But the order didn’t turn out well, as he saw an insect in the food.

The name of the passenger, Parvez Hashmi, shared his experience and posted it on the microblogging website X with a picture of the insect on his spoon. The insect was clearly visible on it, and in the background, it has the whole plate decorated with the dishes. The user only tagged Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and also mentioned the train number, which was 15018, from Gorakhpur to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai.

He wrote, "@AshwiniVaishnaw train no. 15018 kashi express found insect on food."

@AshwiniVaishnaw train no.15018 kashi express found insect on food pic.twitter.com/uLS5vJzw5A — Parvez Hashmi (@parvezhashmi90)

People in the comments section found it humorous and shared their views on it. One user said, “You got premium Chinese thali at the price of veg.. Railway may ask you to pay more.” Another one wrote, “This is not acceptable. Aswini ji please do something so that this doesn't repeat. The contractors are not serious about the quality of the food that is distributed on the train.”

“Veg mein non veg ka takda.”

“Great source of protein under special railway ministry scheme of the illustrious and magnanimous man.”

In the midst of the viral sensation, the Railway Sewa replied to the post and urged the passenger to share the complaint in the direct message (DM). They said, “Sir, kindly share PNR and mobile number preferably in Direct Message (DM) - IRCTC Official.”

Sir, kindly share PNR and mobile number preferably in Direct Message (DM) - IRCTC Official https://t.co/utEzIqB89U — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva)