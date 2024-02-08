English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 19:41 IST

Viral Picture: A cleanup expedition of a forest 'Range Officer' goes viral - Read full story

A dedicated range officer, took matters into her own hands by organizing a cleanup expedition to tackle the rising problem of litter in the forest, read more

Rishi Shukla
Dukchen Bhutia range officer
Dukchen Bhutia range officer | Image:x/@PraveenKaswan
  • 2 min read
In a commendable effort to preserve the natural beauty of our forests, Range Officer Dukchen Bhutia recently led a group on a cleanup mission to address the mounting issue of litter left behind by tourists. This proactive initiative sheds light on the importance of maintaining cleanliness in our pristine wilderness areas.

Dukchen Bhutia, a dedicated range officer, took matters into her own hands by organizing a cleanup expedition to tackle the rising problem of litter in the forest. Accompanied by a group of volunteers, she ventured into the heart of the wilderness, determined to make a difference.

The careless disposal of waste by tourists posed a serious threat to the delicate ecosystem, prompting Dukchen Bhutia and her team to spring into action.

During the cleanup, Dukchen Bhutia emphasized the importance of responsible behavior in the forest. She urged visitors to adopt the mindset of animals, who instinctively avoid littering their habitats.

This noteworthy initiative caught the attention of Praveen Kaswan, an IFS officer, who shared the inspiring story on social media. The post has since gone viral, sparking discussions on the significance of maintaining cleanliness in natural spaces.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 19:41 IST

