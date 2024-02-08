Advertisement

In a commendable effort to preserve the natural beauty of our forests, Range Officer Dukchen Bhutia recently led a group on a cleanup mission to address the mounting issue of litter left behind by tourists. This proactive initiative sheds light on the importance of maintaining cleanliness in our pristine wilderness areas.

Dukchen Bhutia, a dedicated range officer, took matters into her own hands by organizing a cleanup expedition to tackle the rising problem of litter in the forest. Accompanied by a group of volunteers, she ventured into the heart of the wilderness, determined to make a difference.

The careless disposal of waste by tourists posed a serious threat to the delicate ecosystem, prompting Dukchen Bhutia and her team to spring into action.

During the cleanup, Dukchen Bhutia emphasized the importance of responsible behavior in the forest. She urged visitors to adopt the mindset of animals, who instinctively avoid littering their habitats.

Dukchen Bhutia is our range officer. Went to field with a group. Found a lot of trash thrown by tourists and decided to collect all. She is showing the way.



In Forest behave like animals, they don’t spread the trash. pic.twitter.com/HLRbkPI8Mz — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 10, 2024

This noteworthy initiative caught the attention of Praveen Kaswan, an IFS officer, who shared the inspiring story on social media. The post has since gone viral, sparking discussions on the significance of maintaining cleanliness in natural spaces.