In a recent social media uproar, musician Piyush Kapoor brought to light the recurring issue of airlines mishandling passengers' luggage, particularly musical instruments. Kapoor, whose guitar was allegedly damaged by IndiGo airline staff, took to Instagram to creatively highlight his plight and that of many other musicians.

"You don’t need to bend any wires or do anything else. Just book an IndiGo or any other flight, put it in a hard case or not, and the airline will break it down to ensure that you get that tremolo effect for free," Kapoor sarcastically shared with his audience. In a video accompanying the post, he played the damaged guitar to demonstrate the unintended “music effect” created by the mishandling, humorously poking fun at the airline’s negligence.

Check out the post:

Kapoor’s Instagram post was a blend of humor and frustration, as he continued his sarcastic tone in the caption: "Thank you @indigo.6e. Its been a long time to this incredible discovery, i left a thank you note for you at the airport but never heard from you. I dont even know how you guys managed to crack it open this way." He then shifted to a more serious tone, stressing the importance of proper baggage handling: “Its time airlines teach their baggage handlers what the 'Fragile' sticker means.”

The viral video quickly caught the attention of IndiGo’s official social media team, who responded empathetically: “Mr Kapoor, we understand the sentimental value of personal items like your guitar. Rest assured, we prioritise the care of our customers’ belongings and will work diligently to address this for you. Please share your travel details and contact number via DM to enable us to connect with you.”

In a subsequent clarification, Kapoor stated that he was not seeking compensation but wanted to bring attention to the need for gentler handling of musical instruments by baggage handlers. He acknowledged the airline's apology and assurance of improved practices, adding, “While accidents happen, immediate accountability is paramount.”

Kapoor expressed hope that his experience would lead to better handling practices across all airlines, ensuring that travelers' cherished possessions are safeguarded. His advocacy resonates with many musicians who have faced similar challenges, sparking a broader conversation about the care of fragile and valuable items during air travel.