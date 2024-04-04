×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 17:49 IST

Viral Post: Elder One’s Help On Little Sister’s “Urgent” Doubt For Pasta Gather Reactions On X

A viral post of conversation between two siblings has gone viral, during the first date of the younger sister.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Elder One’s Help On Little Sister’s “Urgent” Doubt For Pasta Went Viral
Elder One’s Help On Little Sister’s “Urgent” Doubt For Pasta Went Viral | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Going on a first date is the basis for many upcoming things, and the nervousness and uncertainty of meeting a new person can make you confused. And on top of that, if we encounter something new, it will add an extra layer of confusion. An X user has posted a screengrab of a conversation with her little sister, who was on her first date. She posted it with a caption that read, “When your little sister got her first date!”

In this conversation, the younger one asked, “Pasta ke sath wali bread khate h kya??? (Should we eat the bread with pasta?”)
The importance of that moment was so high that she texted “urgent” in the next message. 

The elder one only took 2 minutes and replied to her, “Haaa. End me gravy k sath. Isliye wo hoti hai.” (Yes. It’s for the gravy in the end. That’s why it is there.”) 


The viral X post has received more than 3.7 lakh impressions and more than 5,000 likes. 

The comment section of this tweet was filled with people commenting on it and relating to it. 

One user said, “Ye end me kaunsi gravy se khani hoti hai? Main to pehle hi chaba jaata hoon.” 
 

Another one said, “I was today years old.”

A third one wrote, “Mene to pasta aur coffee mangai thi. Bread coffee me dubo ka kha li.” 


A fourth one replied, “So cuteee. Can't wait for my sister to grow up and give her little life advice.”

Published April 4th, 2024 at 17:49 IST

