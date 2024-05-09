Viral Post: Man Slams Chennai Tour Agency For Bad Service In Reddit Post, Check The Details

Advertisement

A recent social media post has shed light on an unpleasant travel experience faced by a family during their tour to temple towns in the south of India. The ordeal, narrated by a member of the family, highlights alleged overcharging and subpar service by a local tour agency in Chennai.

He said, “My family (12 PPL and 2 infants) planned to go on a tour to temple towns in the south (Madurai, Tirunelveli, Thiruchendur) so we rented out a 13 seater Force Tempo traveller from a local tour agency in Chennai.” Initially, the rental fee was agreed upon, with an emphasis on the requirement for a well-maintained vehicle.

Despite an amiable start with the driver, suspicions arose when the vehicle consistently maintained a speed below 50 kmph as they approached their destinations. Despite initial reservations, the family overlooked these concerns, attributing them to the darkness of the roads. The man posted this whole incident on Reddit.

However, their misfortune seemed to escalate during the return journey near Ulundurpet when the gearbox of the vehicle jammed, leaving them stuck in 4th gear at 8 p.m. Although frustrated, they opted not to blame the driver for the unexpected mechanical issue.

Their troubles didn't end there. Upon contacting the agency for a replacement vehicle, they were met with disappointment as the substitute vehicle provided was also in poor condition. Despite this, they chose not to switch vehicles.

Upon their late arrival home at 2 a.m., tensions flared when the driver demanded immediate settlement of the remaining expenses, despite the family's exhaustion. Matters worsened as the driver resorted to verbal abuse and confrontation.

The family attempted to resolve the situation by contacting the owner of the agency, expressing their exhaustion and the need to review the expenses before making payments. However, their pleas fell on deaf ears as the owner insisted on immediate payment to the driver, even without the toll charges report.

Ultimately, the family felt compelled to settle the remaining expenses without receiving any concession from the agency, citing their priority of ensuring a safe return.

The social media post detailing this ordeal has sparked widespread discussion among netizens, with many expressing solidarity with the family and condemning the alleged mistreatment by the tour agency.

