Updated February 26th, 2024 at 02:10 IST

Viral Road Safety Post Of Delhi Police Says 'Hero Nahi Banne Ka' Takes Netizens For Joy Ride | WATCH

In the viral post Delhi police urging citizens to prioritize safety over recklessness, the post has sparked sensation on social media, watch entire video below

Rishi Shukla
Viral Road Safety Post Of Delhi Police
Viral Road Safety Post Of Delhi Police | Image:X
In a bid to raise awareness about road safety, the Delhi Police recently released a social media post. 

In the viral post Delhi police urging citizens to prioritize safety over recklessness, the post has sparked sensation on social media. 

The viral road safety post shared by the Delhi Police comes with a powerful message, “Two-wheeler par hero nahi banne ka! Hamesha helmet pehenne ka!”. Viral message translates to “Don't Be A Hero, Always Wear Helmet”.

The viral video share by Delhi police is nothing but a short clip from India England test match. In the video clip Rohit Sharma Indian cricket team captain can be seen warning fellow sportsmen Sarfaraz who was fielding at ‘silly point’.

Sarfaraz was fielding without wearing a helmet, Sharma asked him to wear a helmet immediately as it was risky to field at such position without wearing it. 

Through this hilarious video, the police department aims to deter individuals from indulging in risky behaviors while on the road. The post has gained huge attention for its innovative approach in conveying a critical safety message.

Watch Viral Video Here:

Netizens on the other hand are going nuts over the hilarious video shared by the Delhi police. People in the comment section are applauding the department for its creativity and commitment to ensuring public safety and influencing behavior change.

screengrab from comment section

Through this hilarious video, the police department aims to deter individuals from indulging in risky behaviors while on the road. 

The post has gained huge attention for its innovative approach in conveying a critical safety message.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 02:10 IST

Viral

