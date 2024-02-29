Advertisement

Jaipur: Animal attacks are becoming a big issue these days and a new case has been reported from Amer Fort Jaipur. In this incident a Russian tourist got injured when the elephant attacked her. The elephant swung its trunk while the lady was trying to reach the top. The incident happened at the Amer Fort, Jaipur on February 13th.

After this incident the administration has banned the services of this female elephant named Gouri and her mahout. The footage was recorded in the CCTV fitted in the Amer Fort, and it shows how the elephant grabbed the woman with the trunk and swung and slammed her onto the ground. The Russian tourist was admitted in the Sawai Man Singh Hospital to get proper medical treatment.

PETA, the animal rights association shared the recent video and on X (formerly Twitter), and also tagged the Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and the state's Forest Department. And they have requested to relocate Gouri to the wildlife sanctuary.

“Respected @BhajanLalBjp, @KumariDiya, and @ForestRajasthan, frustrated elephant Gouri (ride no 86) has attacked another person. Please send her to a sanctuary and replace the use of elephants with decorated electric cars at Amer Fort.”

According to PETA India, this was not the first incident when something like this was reported from Gouri. In October last year she also attacked one of the local shopkeepers.