Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 14:42 IST

Viral: Russian Tourist Injured By Female Elephant, PETA Requested Authorities For Relocation

Russian tourist injured by elephant at Amer Fort, Jaipur. PETA urges authorities to relocate elephant to wildlife sanctuary.

Garvit Parashar
Russian Tourist Injured By Female Elephant
Russian Tourist Injured By Female Elephant | Image:X: @PetaIndia
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jaipur: Animal attacks are becoming a big issue these days and a new case has been reported from Amer Fort Jaipur. In this incident a Russian tourist got injured when the elephant attacked her. The elephant swung its trunk while the lady was trying to reach the top. The incident happened at the Amer Fort, Jaipur on February 13th. 

After this incident the administration has banned the services of this female elephant named Gouri and her mahout. The footage was recorded in the CCTV fitted in the Amer Fort, and it shows how the elephant grabbed the woman with the trunk and swung and slammed her onto the ground. The Russian tourist was admitted in the Sawai Man Singh Hospital to get proper medical treatment. 

Advertisement

PETA, the animal rights association shared the recent video and on X (formerly Twitter), and also tagged the Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and the state's Forest Department. And they have requested to relocate Gouri to the wildlife sanctuary. 

“Respected @BhajanLalBjp, @KumariDiya, and @ForestRajasthan, frustrated elephant Gouri (ride no 86) has attacked another person. Please send her to a sanctuary and replace the use of elephants with decorated electric cars at Amer Fort.”

Advertisement

According to PETA India, this was not the first incident when something like this was reported from Gouri. In October last year she also attacked one of the local shopkeepers. 

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 14:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

13 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

16 minutes ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

2 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

2 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

2 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

2 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

2 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

14 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

14 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

14 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

15 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

15 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

19 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. GDP growth likely slowed to 6.7-6.9% in December quarter: Report

    Economy News7 minutes ago

  2. IndiGo to expand domestic reach with six new routes

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. Death Toll in Gaza Surpasses 30,000 Since Start of Israel-Hamas War

    World9 minutes ago

  4. Pet-proof Your Home With These Tips To Welcome Furry Friends

    Lifestyle10 minutes ago

  5. All is well: DK Shivakumar After Meeting Vikaramaditya

    India News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo