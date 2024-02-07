Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 14:17 IST

Viral: Six Friends Dies In A Tragic Car-Lorry Collision At Tenkasi In Tamil Nadu

Chennai crash: 6 friends aged 17-28 lost lives in car-lorry collision. Community mourns tragic loss. Investigation underway.

Garvit Parashar
A Tragic Car-Lorry Collision At Tenkasi In Tamil Nadu
A Tragic Car-Lorry Collision At Tenkasi In Tamil Nadu | Image:ANI (Representational)
Chennai: An accident took place in which 6 friends lost their lives on the spot when the car collided with a lorry at the Tenkasi village at 3:45 am this morning. These friends were coming from a trip and returning home when this tragedy happened.

The lorry, containing cement collided with the car and destroyed it completely. It was so serious that a JCB was called to clear the area as the car was under the lorry, after a lot of efforts the bodies were taken out. The names of people who lost their lives have been identified as Karthik, Vel, Manoj, Subramanian, Manoharan and Mudiraj, all are from Tenkasi Chinthamani. Moreover, the age of these youths were between 17 - 28 and the bodies are at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the whole case.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 14:17 IST

