Updated January 28th, 2024 at 14:17 IST
Viral: Six Friends Dies In A Tragic Car-Lorry Collision At Tenkasi In Tamil Nadu
Chennai crash: 6 friends aged 17-28 lost lives in car-lorry collision. Community mourns tragic loss. Investigation underway.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Chennai: An accident took place in which 6 friends lost their lives on the spot when the car collided with a lorry at the Tenkasi village at 3:45 am this morning. These friends were coming from a trip and returning home when this tragedy happened.
The lorry, containing cement collided with the car and destroyed it completely. It was so serious that a JCB was called to clear the area as the car was under the lorry, after a lot of efforts the bodies were taken out. The names of people who lost their lives have been identified as Karthik, Vel, Manoj, Subramanian, Manoharan and Mudiraj, all are from Tenkasi Chinthamani. Moreover, the age of these youths were between 17 - 28 and the bodies are at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.
Advertisement
The police have registered a case and are investigating the whole case.
Advertisement
Published January 28th, 2024 at 14:17 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
WordsCount - The Festival of Words ReturnsIndia News5 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.