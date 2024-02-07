Advertisement

Chennai: An accident took place in which 6 friends lost their lives on the spot when the car collided with a lorry at the Tenkasi village at 3:45 am this morning. These friends were coming from a trip and returning home when this tragedy happened.

The lorry, containing cement collided with the car and destroyed it completely. It was so serious that a JCB was called to clear the area as the car was under the lorry, after a lot of efforts the bodies were taken out. The names of people who lost their lives have been identified as Karthik, Vel, Manoj, Subramanian, Manoharan and Mudiraj, all are from Tenkasi Chinthamani. Moreover, the age of these youths were between 17 - 28 and the bodies are at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the whole case.