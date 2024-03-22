Advertisement

Smriti Irani, Union Cabinet Minister for Ministry of Women and Child Development and Ministry of Minority Affairs, has shared an interesting story that dates back to the Indepence of India. Irani shared a video on her X account in which she described how India won the traditional Golden Buggy of the President of India with a coin toss with Pakistan.

The tradition of the Indian President sitting in the Golden Buggy was started after independence. And for some 40 years, the presidential carriage used the armored limousine, but the golden buggy made a comeback on the morning of 75th Republic Day this year.

Smriti Irani shared the post with a caption that reads,

The Presidential Buggy is around 100 years old and was manufactured in India by a company called Stewart & Co. based in Kolkata (at that time Calcutta). There was a set of buggies in India, a silver and a golden one.

But when British rule ended and the whole nation was divided into two parts, the newly formed Pakistan and India both wanted the Golden Buggy. And both nations decided this in an interesting way.

The Coin Toss:

Both nations agreed that a coin toss would decide the fate of this Golden Buggy. Major Thakur Govind Singh Ji of India and Sahabzada Yaqub Khan of Pakistan flipped the coin that fell into India’s hands. This led to India winning the Golden Buggy.

After that, the Golden Buggy was used by the President to ride from Rashrapati Bhawan to the Parliament for the oath-taking ceremony. Moreover, it is also used to take the head of state to the beating retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk on the Kartavya Path to mark the end of Republic Day celebrations, which end on January 29.

The Golden buggy is drawn by six horses. It is a black coloured carriage with gold-plated rims. The inside of the buggy is decorated with red velvet and an embossed Ashok Chakra, which originally belonged to the Viceroy of India during British rule. This buggy was used for ceremonial purposes and to travel around the presidential palace.