Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 13:09 IST

Viral: Smriti Irani Shared India's Triumph in Securing the Golden Buggy Via Coin Toss with Pakistan!

Union Minister Smriti Irani shares a fascinating tale: India clinches iconic Golden Buggy through coin toss with Pakistan, a historic moment.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Smriti Irani Shared India's Triumph in Securing the Golden Buggy Via Coin Toss with Pakistan!
Smriti Irani Shared India's Triumph in Securing the Golden Buggy Via Coin Toss with Pakistan! | Image:X: @smritiirani
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Smriti Irani, Union Cabinet Minister for Ministry of Women and Child Development and Ministry of Minority Affairs, has shared an interesting story that dates back to the Indepence of India. Irani shared a video on her X account in which she described how India won the traditional Golden Buggy of the President of India with a coin toss with Pakistan. 

The tradition of the Indian President sitting in the Golden Buggy was started after independence. And for some 40 years, the presidential carriage used the armored limousine, but the golden buggy made a comeback on the morning of 75th Republic Day this year. 

Smriti Irani shared the post with a caption that reads, 

“ℍ𝕖𝕒𝕕𝕤 𝕠𝕣 𝕋𝕒𝕚𝕝𝕤?

Did you know we won the traditional Golden Buggy of the President of India 

@rashtrapatibhvn

 through a toss with Pakistan?

Know Your #RashtrapatiBhawan here: https://youtube.com/@SmritiIrani

The Presidential Buggy is around 100 years old and was manufactured in India by a company called Stewart & Co. based in Kolkata (at that time Calcutta). There was a set of buggies in India, a silver and a golden one. 

But when British rule ended and the whole nation was divided into two parts, the newly formed Pakistan and India both wanted the Golden Buggy. And both nations decided this in an interesting way. 

The Coin Toss:

Both nations agreed that a coin toss would decide the fate of this Golden Buggy. Major Thakur Govind Singh Ji of India and Sahabzada Yaqub Khan of Pakistan flipped the coin that fell into India’s hands. This led to India winning the Golden Buggy. 

After that, the Golden Buggy was used by the President to ride from Rashrapati Bhawan to the Parliament for the oath-taking ceremony. Moreover, it is also used to take the head of state to the beating retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk on the Kartavya Path to mark the end of Republic Day celebrations, which end on January 29. 

The Golden buggy is drawn by six horses. It is a black coloured carriage with gold-plated rims. The inside of the buggy is decorated with red velvet and an embossed Ashok Chakra, which originally belonged to the Viceroy of India during British rule. This buggy was used for ceremonial purposes and to travel around the presidential palace. 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 13:03 IST

Viral

