Advertisement

New Delhi: A photo of an admit card with Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is spreading like fire on social media and can be deemed viral for it. According to reports, the admit card is for the Uttar Pradesh police constable recruitment exam. The name on the admit card is spelled ‘Sunny Leon’ and it has a picture of the named actress.

The Admit Card that surfaced on X.

The exam further, as per the information available, is on Saturday (February 17). A user on X shared the picture, saying it's Sunny Leone's admit card for the UP police constable recruitment exam.

Advertisement

The incident with Sunny Leone on the admit card reportedly occurred in Kannauj district, featuring the name and photos of the actress. However, it wasn't real. The authorities quickly realised it was fake. It turns out, some candidates mistakenly uploaded the wrong photo when applying.

More than 48 lakh people took the police constable recruitment exam over two days in the state. On February 17, the first day of the exam happened at many centres, but there were some cheating attempts.

Advertisement

The UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board acted fast, asking candidates to bring the right ID to the exam centres. They also caught someone trying to cheat during the biometric test in Mainpuri. Now, the police are looking into how widespread this cheating might be.