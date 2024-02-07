Advertisement

In a remarkable display of devotion and determination, Uttarakhand-based industrialist and social worker, Jaswinder Singh Lucky, is making headlines as he embarks on a spiritual journey to Ayodhya on his bicycle.

This unique pilgrimage, accompanied by his son, has captured the attention of the public, with a video shared on social media platform X by @ByRakeshSimha gaining widespread acclaim.

Advertisement

Jaswinder Singh Lucky's decision to travel to Ayodhya on a bicycle reflects his deep spiritual commitment. His journey is not just a physical undertaking but also a symbolic expression of faith and devotion towards Bhagwan Ram.

The video, shared by @ByRakeshSimha on social media platform X, has quickly become viral, amassing over 122k views since its posting on 17th Jan 2024. The video captures the essence of Jaswinder Singh Lucky's unique pilgrimage and has generated positive reactions from viewers.

Advertisement

This is Uttarakhand industrialist and social worker Jaswinder Singh Lucky. He is travelling to Ayodhya on bicycle to visit Bhagwan Ram. He is accompanied by his son. - via SM pic.twitter.com/0z9BDYMey9 — Rakesh Krishnan Simha (@ByRakeshSimha) January 17, 2024

The comments section under the video provides a glimpse into the public's response. One viewer expressed their amazement, stating, "This is amazing. Good thing to see in the morning." The heartening journey of Jaswinder Singh Lucky has left a positive impact on viewers, contributing to the feel-good aspect of the news.

Advertisement

Another comment in the social media post emphasizes the values of true secularism and respect for all religions. The comment reads, "God bless those who believe in TRUE SECULARISM and have respect for all religions. Jai Shri Ram."

Jaswinder Singh Lucky's bicycle pilgrimage to Ayodhya is not only a personal spiritual quest but also a source of inspiration for many.