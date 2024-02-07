English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 16:28 IST

Viral: Uttarakhand Industrialist's Spiritual Journey, Cycling to Ayodhya For Ram Mandir Darshan

His journey is not just a physical undertaking but also a symbolic expression of faith and devotion towards Bhagwan Ram

Rishi Shukla
Uttarakhand Industrialist and Social Worker Jaswinder Singh Lucky
Uttarakhand Industrialist and Social Worker Jaswinder Singh Lucky | Image:X/@ByRakeshSimha
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a remarkable display of devotion and determination, Uttarakhand-based industrialist and social worker, Jaswinder Singh Lucky, is making headlines as he embarks on a spiritual journey to Ayodhya on his bicycle. 

This unique pilgrimage, accompanied by his son, has captured the attention of the public, with a video shared on social media platform X by @ByRakeshSimha gaining widespread acclaim.

Advertisement

Jaswinder Singh Lucky's decision to travel to Ayodhya on a bicycle reflects his deep spiritual commitment. His journey is not just a physical undertaking but also a symbolic expression of faith and devotion towards Bhagwan Ram.

The video, shared by @ByRakeshSimha on social media platform X, has quickly become viral, amassing over 122k views since its posting on 17th Jan 2024. The video captures the essence of Jaswinder Singh Lucky's unique pilgrimage and has generated positive reactions from viewers.

Advertisement

The comments section under the video provides a glimpse into the public's response. One viewer expressed their amazement, stating, "This is amazing. Good thing to see in the morning." The heartening journey of Jaswinder Singh Lucky has left a positive impact on viewers, contributing to the feel-good aspect of the news.

Advertisement

Another comment in the social media post emphasizes the values of true secularism and respect for all religions. The comment reads, "God bless those who believe in TRUE SECULARISM and have respect for all religions. Jai Shri Ram." 

Jaswinder Singh Lucky's bicycle pilgrimage to Ayodhya is not only a personal spiritual quest but also a source of inspiration for many.

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 16:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Ram Mandir
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. US military helicopter goes missing, Marines ask for ‘help’

    World21 minutes ago

  2. Delhi Cops Unearth Visa Scam Targeting Indian, Nepali Citizens

    India News21 minutes ago

  3. Ali Wong's Ex-husband Files For Joint Custody Of Their Two Kids

    Entertainment31 minutes ago

  4. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment40 minutes ago

  5. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Residential Property in Srinagar

    India News40 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement