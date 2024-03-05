Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

Viral Video: 18 Passengers Comes Out Of 9-Seater Mahindra Scorpio, Internet Reacted

A video showing a Mahindra Scorpio carrying 18 people has gone viral. Shared on X (formerly Twitter), the video has garnered over 75,000 views.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Viral Video Shows 18 People In A 9-Seater SUV Car
Viral Video Shows 18 People In A 9-Seater SUV Car | Image:X: rathore7_
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
A viral video is making rounds on the internet in which a rare sight is caught. You have seen cars carrying high passengers but this one will blow your mind. A Mahindra Scorpio which is supposed to be a 9 seater SUV is carrying 18 people. The video becomes interesting when one after another 18 people come out of this Mahindra Scorpio.

The video was shared by an X user with username @rathor7_ on X (formerly Twitter). This video has got more than 75,000 views and 800 likes.

The caption of this video reads, “Desi people when they go to any marriage or function.”

X users also took the humorous way and filled the reply section with hilarious comments.

One user wrote, “India mai kuch bhi possible hai.” Another one wrote, “Celebs coming to Jamnagar for Ambani Pre-wedding.” A third user wrote, “Scorpio the beast.”
 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

Viral

