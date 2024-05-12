Karnataka police have arrested seven persons for the brutal torture of three kidnapped second-hand car dealers | Image:Video screengrab

Bengaluru: Three men identified as second-hand car dealers were kidnapped and brutally tortured in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district. The car-dealers were subjected to electric shock torture on their private parts. Disturbing videos of the horrific incident has gone viral on social media, which show the kidnappers administering electric shocks to the men's private parts while they were in a nude state.

Police on Saturday arrested seven individuals for the brutal torture of the three men.

"Videos of some males being beaten by other males [by making nude] are circulating in Kalaburgi city. In this regard, an FIR was registered on May 5 and 7 accused have already been arrested," police said.

The arrested abductors have been identified as Imran Patel, Mohammad Matheen a.k.a Steel Matheen, Mohammad Zia Ul Hussain, Mohammad Afzal Sheik, Hussain Sheik, Ramesh, and Sagar. The seven accused were reportedly part of a larger gang, and the police have launched a hunt for them.

The victims filed a complaint with the Vishwavidyalaya police station in Kalaburagi on May 5 at 9:30 p.m., alleging that they were kidnapped while showing a second-hand car to the accused on May 4.

The victims were held captive at an isolated location, assaulted with sticks, and extorted for money. The accused tortured the victims, demanding more money. The police have initiated a further investigation into the matter.

A thorough investigation has been launched into the incident.