The situation intensified as the four men in the BMW hurled bottles at the family's vehicle. | Image:Twitter screengrab

Noida: A family driving their car was chased for around two-kilometers and attacked by four men in a BMW in Greater Noida's Knowledge Park Area near IFS Villa. The situation further escalated when the men in the BMW started throwing bottles at the family's vehicle. The family was reportedly on their way to the hospital late at night last week when the incident took place.

The incident came to light when a footage of the Dashcam from inside the family car has surfaced online. The video shows a BMW approaching from the opposite direction, passing the victims' car and striking its right-side mirror. After overtaking family's car the men seated in BMW started chasing the car for at least 5-6 minutes.

Goons in BMW chased & attacked on family.

Family was going to the hospital

BMW was without registration plate

Location - Greater Noida near expo mart ( UP )@Uppolice @noidapolice pic.twitter.com/eFT82QcS7K — Prateek Singh (@Prateek34381357)

Towards the end of the footage, a woman's voice can be heard urgently reaching out to the nearest police station for help, pleading, "Bhaiya Jaldi aao". The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Beta 2 Police Station of Greater Noida.

After a scary chase, the family got away from the attackers and found a safe place.The incident, has prompted legal action and the vehicle yet to be traced. The attackers' exact motives and intentions remain unknown at this time.