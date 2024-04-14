×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 10:05 IST

Viral Video: Ahmedabad's 6-Year-Old Skater Sets World Record for Lowest Limbo Skating | WATCH

Takshvi Vaghani from Ahmedabad achieves the Guinness World Record for lowest limbo skating, inspiring feats by other Indian skaters.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Ahmedabad's 6-Year-Old Skater Sets World Record for Lowest Limbo Skating
Ahmedabad's 6-Year-Old Skater Sets World Record for Lowest Limbo Skating | Image:Instagram: guinnessworldrecords
  • 2 min read
Takshvi Vaghani, a six-year-old from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has etched her name into the annals of the Guinness World Records (GWR) with her remarkable achievement in limbo skating. The title of “lowest limbo skating over 25 m” now belongs to her, as confirmed by GWR. In a captivating video shared by the record-keeper on Instagram, Takshvi effortlessly navigates beneath a horizontal pole, showcasing her exceptional skill and determination. The record-breaking feat was accomplished on March 10 last year, with Takshvi's personal ambition driving her towards this remarkable accomplishment.

The video capturing Takshvi's feat quickly captured the attention of viewers worldwide, garnering 1.5 million views within hours of being shared. Commenters showered praise on her remarkable achievement, with many expressing admiration and awe at her talent. Takshvi's accomplishment is not only a testament to her individual prowess but also serves as inspiration for aspiring young athletes everywhere.

Prior to Takshvi's triumph, the title of "lowest limbo skating over 25 m" was held by Manasvi Vishal of Pune. Manasvi, who achieved the feat at the age of three and a half, captivated the world with her impressive skill and dedication to the sport. Her journey to setting the Guinness World Record began with a passion for limbo skating, culminating in a meticulously prepared attempt that saw her glide effortlessly for a distance of 25 metres while maintaining a height of only 16.5 centimetres above the ground.

In addition to Takshvi and Manasvi achievements, the limbo skating world witnessed another remarkable feat by Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma, an 18-year-old skater from India. Shrishti set a new world record in July 2023 for the "fastest time to limbo skate over 50 metres," completing the distance in a staggering 6.94 seconds. This remarkable accomplishment is a testament to Shrishti's dedication and skill, as she surpassed her own previous record set in 2021.
 

Published April 13th, 2024 at 10:05 IST

Viral

