Updated January 16th, 2024 at 19:44 IST

Viral Video: Anand Mahindra Applauds Game-Changing Portable Roads | WATCH

In a recent tweet, Anand Mahindra, the CEO of Mahindra Group, expressed his fascination with a video showcasing the deployment of portable roads, watch more

Rishi Shukla
Anand Mahindra Applauds Game-Changing Portable Roads
Anand Mahindra Applauds Game-Changing Portable Roads | Image:X/anandmahindra
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a recent tweet, Anand Mahindra, the CEO of Mahindra Group, expressed his fascination with a video showcasing the deployment of portable roads for efficient vehicle transport. 

The industrial magnate highlighted the potential significance of this innovation for the military, emphasizing its role in providing greater mobility in challenging terrains.

Anand Mahindra shared a captivating video on January 16, capturing the process of laying portable roads. The video, which has garnered over 170k views, showcases the seamless installation of these roads, emphasizing their potential applications.

Known for his keen interest in innovation and technology, Anand Mahindra expressed his amazement in a tweet, terming the portable roads as "Fascinating." His visionary perspective extended to envisioning the deployment of such roads as a priority for the military, particularly in harsh terrains.

Anand Mahindra's tweet underlines the strategic importance of portable roads in military operations. Enhancing mobility is crucial for armed forces, especially in challenging landscapes where conventional roads may be absent or impractical. 

The deployment of such technology could significantly boost the army's efficiency and maneuverability.

 

 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 19:44 IST

