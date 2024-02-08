Advertisement

In a recent tweet, Anand Mahindra, the CEO of Mahindra Group, expressed his fascination with a video showcasing the deployment of portable roads for efficient vehicle transport.

The industrial magnate highlighted the potential significance of this innovation for the military, emphasizing its role in providing greater mobility in challenging terrains.

Advertisement

Anand Mahindra shared a captivating video on January 16, capturing the process of laying portable roads. The video, which has garnered over 170k views, showcases the seamless installation of these roads, emphasizing their potential applications.

Known for his keen interest in innovation and technology, Anand Mahindra expressed his amazement in a tweet, terming the portable roads as "Fascinating." His visionary perspective extended to envisioning the deployment of such roads as a priority for the military, particularly in harsh terrains.

Advertisement

Anand Mahindra's tweet underlines the strategic importance of portable roads in military operations. Enhancing mobility is crucial for armed forces, especially in challenging landscapes where conventional roads may be absent or impractical.

Fascinating.

I imagine that this would be a priority to deploy with our army so that they possess greater mobility in harsh terrain.

But also very useful in remote areas & also post natural disasters. pic.twitter.com/o6C7fLUYqS — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 16, 2024

The deployment of such technology could significantly boost the army's efficiency and maneuverability.