Updated March 18th, 2024 at 10:59 IST

Viral Video: Anand Mahindra Shares Simple Hack To Reuse The AC Water | WATCH

Anand Mahindra promotes innovative AC water conservation method, turning waste into wealth, sparking discussion on water conservation.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Anand Mahindra Shares Simple Hack To Reuse The AC Water
Anand Mahindra Shares Simple Hack To Reuse The AC Water | Image:X: @anandmahindra
  • 4 min read
The water crisis these days is increasing very frequently, and everyone is concerned about it. The Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, has shared a video on the social media platform. This viral video shows a unique way of conserving water and reusing the water coming out of the air conditioner. 

Anand Mahindra, on his X account, always posts stuff that is interesting and engaging. Moreover, the post shows the importance of water and its conservation. 

Mahindra wrote in the caption, 
“This needs to become standard equipment throughout India wherever people use A/Cs

Water is Wealth. 

It needs to be stored safely…

👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

Spread the word.”

The video shows a demonstration of saving the water coming out of an AC unit. The woman described the method of conserving the water with two pipes. The small pipe is connected to the AC unit, and it is transferring the water to a bigger pipe. A tap is installed at the end. The video has text that says, Reuse AC water for gardening, mopping, flushing, or car washing. The woman also informed the users about the importance of saving water. 

After getting posted, the video has gained 10 lakh views and 21,000 likes. 

The people in the comments section also shared their views on it. 

One user wrote, “I have always thought about that such an massive amount of water is getting wasted from AC and that this must be used for some purpose. It's really impressive that someone actually executed this idea. With small execution a lot can happen.”

A second one said, “Water discharged from airconditioner is not safe to drink but it can be used for gardening and cleaning purposes.

There is no dearth of creativity !”

“Absolutely! Safe water storage is essential, especially in regions where air conditioners are widely used. Let's spread awareness about the importance of water conservation and safety,” said a third one.
 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 10:59 IST

