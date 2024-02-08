Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 20:28 IST

Viral Video: Auto Rikshaw Caught Violating Traffic Rules on Mumbai's 'Atal Setu' | WATCH

Just hours after grand inauguration of Mumbai's 'Atal Setu' to the public, chaos erupted as numerous individuals were spotted breaking traffic regulations

Rishi Shukla
Auto Rickshaw Breaks Traffic Rules on Mumbai's 'Atal Setu'
Auto Rickshaw Breaks Traffic Rules on Mumbai's 'Atal Setu' | Image:X/@saravnan_rd
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Just hours after the grand inauguration of Mumbai's 'Atal Setu' to the public, chaos erupted as numerous individuals were spotted breaking traffic regulations. Among the violators, an auto rickshaw took center stage by blatantly disregarding the restrictions set by the Mumbai Traffic Police on the Atal Setu.

A snapshot of the auto rickshaw violating traffic rules was shared on social media platform X by user Saravanan Radhakrishnan on Monday. The post quickly gained attention, prompting several concerned citizens to question how the three-wheeler managed to breach the restricted area. 

Outraged netizens tagged the Mumbai Police, urging them to take immediate action against the errant driver.

video of the incident has already garnered a whopping 180k views, reflecting the widespread interest and concern among the online community. In the comment section, one user exclaimed, "How did it make it till here?" The incident has sparked a wave of reactions, with users expressing disbelief and frustration at the blatant violation of traffic regulations.

The Mumbai Traffic Police had previously informed the public about the stringent restrictions on the entry of certain vehicles onto the Atal Setu. On January 11, they officially declared, "Entry of the following vehicles: Motor Cycle, Moped, 3 Wheeler Tempo, Auto Rickshaw, Tractor, Tractor With unladen trolley, Animal Drawn Vehicles & Slow Moving Vehicle will not be allowed on MTHL." 

Despite this clear warning, the auto rickshaw in question boldly traversed the bridge, sparking concerns about enforcement and public safety.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 20:28 IST

