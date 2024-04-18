Advertisement

Blue is one of the primary colours and it offers a vibe of calmness and freshness. Many people use this in food to make it more vibrant. A recent viral video has become the proof. This viral video was shared on Instagram by @thecookingamma. And in the caption, she listed the ingredients for the recipe.

In the beginning, the vlogger took the butterfly pea flowers, washed them, removed the stems, and collected the petals in one earthen bowl. And simultaneously, she soaks the rice for a few minutes. To extract the colour from the petals, she boils them in a pot. In some minutes, she turned the flame off and removed the petals, and a vibrant blue colour liquid was there.

Now she puts the soaked rice in the blue water and then starts cooking, adding ghee and salt on top.

In another pot, she heats ghee and adds masala with dry fruits, chopped onions, and sliced green chilies. Further, she mixes the cooked blue rice in the masala that she prepared and serves it with curd

Watch The Viral Video:

The video has gotten more than 1 crore views and 2 lakh likes. And people in the comments section shared their views on the dish.

One user named this “Avtar Biryani,” taking reference from the Hollywood movie Avtar, as the characters in the movie are blue.

Another one wrote a song for this and said, “Neele Neele Amber chaval jab aaye.”

In the pinned comment, someone wrote, “In Malaysia, We also have blue rice using this flower. Its call Nasi kerabu.”

One user listed out the health benefits and said these are called “Aparajita” flowers, and they have four benefits. First, it boosts your immunity; second, it helps with weight loss; third, it makes your heart healthy; and lastly, it reduces the risk of cancer.

Another user said, “Put some drops of lemon it will turn purple.”