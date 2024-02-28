Advertisement

Viral: A viral video is circulating on social media where a guy is displaying a gift hamper received after attending a political party gathering.

Watch Viral Video Here:

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨𝐬 𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐠𝐮𝐲 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 "𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐮 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝟔" 𝐠𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐃𝐏 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠.… pic.twitter.com/VsqQcrb7P4 — Deccan 24x7 (@Deccan24x7) February 28, 2024

As the guy in the video opens the “Babu Super 6” box, gift items inside shocks viewers. Gift box contains a small bottle, a pack of chips, sweets, couple of cigarettes' and an envelope filled with some cash. The video is not only shocking but also leaves viewers thinking about the reality of the political gatherings.

screengrab of gift hamper

The gift hamper and other items inside comes with logos of political figures on it, this entire unboxing video is hilariously funny.