Updated February 28th, 2024 at 16:39 IST
Viral Video: 'Babu Super 6' Gift Hamper Received For Attending Political Rally | WATCH What's Inside
A guy receives a "Babu Super 6" gift hamper for attending a political party gathering video viral on social media, see what's inside the gift hamper
- India
- 1 min read
Viral: A viral video is circulating on social media where a guy is displaying a gift hamper received after attending a political party gathering.
The viral video apparently comes with a caption says, ‘The viral videos featuring a guy displaying the “Babu Super 6” gift hamper he received from the TDP for attending their political gathering'. Video claims that the guy received the gift named “Babu Super 6” for attending a political gathering in Andhra Pradesh.
Watch Viral Video Here:
As the guy in the video opens the “Babu Super 6” box, gift items inside shocks viewers. Gift box contains a small bottle, a pack of chips, sweets, couple of cigarettes' and an envelope filled with some cash. The video is not only shocking but also leaves viewers thinking about the reality of the political gatherings.
The gift hamper and other items inside comes with logos of political figures on it, this entire unboxing video is hilariously funny.
Published February 28th, 2024 at 16:39 IST
