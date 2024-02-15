Viral Video: Bihar YouTuber's Wedding Reel Sparks Debate of Social Media

Advertisement

The popularity of lifestyle influencers is increasing day by day. The followers want to know everything about the influencers and they also want to share all of their life moments with the followers.

But sometimes it gets to another level. A Youtuber from Bihar who is extremely popular in the state got married but he posted some of the marriage videos on social media, leaving people in disbelief. The youtuber made a reel while putting sindoor to her wife. Raja Babu who runs the famous YouTube channel Raja Vlogs couldn’t resist himself from making a reel during the wedding rituals.

After successfully balancing his content creation duties amidst the numerous events spanning several days, Raja, along with his family from Samastipur, Bihar, embarked on a journey to Uttar Pradesh for the much-awaited wedding, which had been extensively showcased on Raja Vlogs for his 1.3 million subscribers.

When you take reels too seriously 😭 pic.twitter.com/Fpp80gNzpr — Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) February 14, 2024

Following the eventful days, the creator initially shared a brief video introducing his newly-wedded wife, marking a significant moment for his audience. This was succeeded by an unusual reel capturing the traditional Sindoor Daan ritual, where the groom applies vermillion powder to the bride's hair parting.

At the onset of the clip, the YouTuber seemed deeply engrossed in the sacred ceremony, only to surprise viewers with an unexpected twist. As he turned towards the camera, he began lip-syncing to the melodious tune of 'Do Anjaane Ajnabi', infusing an element of surprise into the otherwise solemn moment.