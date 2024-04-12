×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

Viral Video: Biker Bumps Into Lamborghini on the Streets of Bengaluru, Whose Mistake? | WATCH

A viral video has surfaced on social media that shows a biker collides with a Lamborghini on the streets of Bengaluru.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Biker collides with a Lamborghini on the streets of Bengaluru, video viral
Biker collides with a Lamborghini on the streets of Bengaluru, video viral | Image:instagram
  • 2 min read
Bengaluru: Supercars often attract commuters and passersby on the streets, making loud noises and flashing swanky body designs. One such incident surfaced on social media in Bengaluru, where a supercar was on the streets of Bengaluru, garbing the attention of many.

The viral video of this supercar on the street was shared on Instagram by saboonishant. The viral video post comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘WHO DO U THINK IS AT FAULT ?’

The viral video shows how a Lamborghini supercar bumps into a bike and how the bike rider looses control.

The viral video post which further says, ‘This is how we supercar owners handle daily challenges caused by others Carelessness. Unfortunately, we often bear the blame. Fortunately, a kind biker behind me captured video evidence and shared it publicly, allowing me to leave the scene. Owning a supercar comes with responsibility. After driving 36500 km across India in the past five years, it’s disheartening that someone has directly damaged my car for the first time I want to remind all car enthusiasts and spotters that your Life is More Important than Any Car. When Following a Supercar, PLEASE be Cautious & Maintain a SAFE Distance.’

Watch Viral Lamborghini Video:

The entire video shows how supercar owners drive recklessly on the streets without taking notice of other commuters who are on the streets. However, the viral video also shows how a bike rider is riding without wearing a helmet, which is equally a careless act of safety negligence.

The netizens on the other hand are expressing their views in the comment section below. One comment says, ‘It was mutual bumping’, another comment says, ‘Helmet? And what about the seatbelt’.

screengrab of comment section

 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 16:24 IST

Viral

